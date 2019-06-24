Breaking News
Naerodynamics, Inc. Completes Reverse Merger Transaction

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naerodynamics, Inc. (“NDYN” or the “Company”) (OTC:NDYN) announced today the reverse merger of once privately held PowerTech Bit, Inc.

As part of the transaction, all of the officers and directors of Naerodynamics have resigned and are no longer affiliated with the Company. Tatiana Shishova was appointed as Director and Anastasisa Shishova has been appointment as CEO and Director.

PowerTech Bit’s principal line of business is the selling of Bitcoin Mining Equipment on its website www.powertechbit.com.  The Company is currently selling Antminer S9 and Antminer L3++. 

The company is the process of acquiring over 15,000 TH/s of Bitcoin mining that is owned by Anastasia Shishova, our officer and director, and will be transferred at her cost of approximately $230,000.  The Company expects to acquire the 15,000 TH/s within the next 90 days.  15,000 TH/s is expected to generate approximately 0.40 Bitcoins per day; this is subject to change based on the mining reward block size and the difficulty levels. 

The current number of common shares outstanding for NDYN is 249,038,025 common shares and 2,000,000 shares of Series B Preferred. The current float is 18,074,680. (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NDYN/security).

About Naerodynamics, Inc.

Naerodynamics, Inc. is a holding company that operates subsidiaries that sell Bitcoin mining equipment and mine bitcoin.

For more information, visit www.naerodynamics.com 

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering, development and/or manufacturing programs, changes in product mix, development and production delays, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
[email protected]
720-996-1885

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
