NAFCC Statement Calling on Congress to Include Funding for Early Child Care and Education to Inflation Reduction Act

Washington D.C., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last week, the Senate released the details of the budget reconciliation package, the Inflation Reduction Act, which does not include any funding for child care or early learning.

The National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) is dedicated to promoting high quality child care by strengthening the profession of family child care for nearly one million paid home-based early learning programs.

Executive Director of the NAFCC, Erica Phillips, released the following statement:

NAFCC is disappointed that the Inflation Reduction Act currently includes no funding for child care or education. We urge Congress to right this wrong and take action to include these vital investments in early care and education in the budget reconciliation package.

Failing to invest in children not only hurts working families who are facing rising costs for child care, but it impacts our nation’s family child care educators, most of whom are women, who are struggling to keep their programs open despite their crucial contributions to keep our economy running.

NAFCC represents and supports our nation’s family child care providers who currently serve nearly 40% of the 6.7 million children who receive care on a regular basis. It is not too late for Congress to deliver critical solutions for these families, children and providers by including funding or early care and education.

About National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC)

The National Association for Family Child Care (NAFCC) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to promoting high quality child care by strengthening the profession of family child care for nearly one million paid home-based early learning programs.

Since 1982, NAFCC has been supporting family child care throughout the country as educators make the intentional choice to offer high quality early care and education in their homes. NAFCC is 3,071-members strong and collaborates with local, state and national organizations to increase the awareness of and improve the quality of family child care. The Washington D.C.-based organization strengthens the profession by advocating for the needs of practitioners and the families they serve, providing an identifiable national voice for all members and promoting a professional accreditation credential which recognizes and encourages high quality care and education in home-based settings.

