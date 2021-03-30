NAI Miami Names New Shareholders

MIAMI, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAI Miami, part of a leading global commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the admission of Jeff Buell, Joseph Gallaher, Jackie Larkin and Timothy Merriman, Jr. as the newest shareholders of NAI Miami. These four individuals will now be a part of setting policy and objectives for the company annually.

“Jeff, Joseph, Jackie and Tim have all showed an immense dedication to NAI Miami’s efforts in regard to growth, business development, and so much more,” said NAI Miami’s CEO, Jeremy Larkin. “Our focus on building relationships is fundamental to our culture and these four have gone above and beyond to demonstrate this ability to connect with clients by understanding their business challenges and providing the right solutions.”

“The addition of the new leadership roster, with a total of eight shareholders, has increased the company’s diversity and inclusivity in top management roles, which include the first Black and female owners, who will be the new generation to carry on the torch,” added Edward Schmidt, who co-founded the firm with Jeremy Larkin.

Jeff Buell joined NAI Miami in November 2001 as a member of NAI Miami’s maintenance department. His capableness quickly earned him the title of Director of Property Maintenance before moving to Property Management where he currently directs the management of nearly 2 million square feet of commercial properties in South Florida.

Joseph Gallaher joined NAI Miami in 2007 as a Sales Associate where he developed his niche in the retail market and investment sales. Gallaher’s expertise in retail site identification, investment analysis, and property acquisition made him the perfect candidate for his client, Auto Zone, in which he has a tenured relationship where he recently closed $8 million lease value to open a 39,603-square-foot Auto Zone flagship store in South Dade. Gallaher’s continued dedication to the growth of NAI Miami has also earned him the title of Sales Manager.

Jackie Larkin joined NAI Miami in 2012 as a Marketing Coordinator and has since been promoted to Director of Operations and Marketing. Larkin works as an integral part of NAI Miami to coordinate marketing and administrative efforts for 90+ properties with a commission value of $11 million for NAI Miami. Larkin is responsible for all the advertising, public relations, marketing, administrative and operational activities of the company.

Timothy Merriman Jr. joined NAI Miami in 2008 with a focus on representing high net-worth individuals in the selling of commercial real estate properties. Merriman possesses a transaction history value of over $100 million. He brings over five years of real estate analytical experience as a REO specialist for a national lender. Merriman is currently a member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, and the National Association of the Black MBA’s.

“There’s less than 1.3 % mid-level management and .002 % when it comes to black leadership in this industry,” said Timothy Merriman Jr., who is also recruitment director for NAI Miami. “We are expanding our brokers with diversity, including minorities in leadership positions.”

Women compose only 36.7 % of the entire real estate industry and continue to be less likely to reach top positions at their companies than men. Currently, women hold about 9% of executive-level management positions in commercial real estate, according to a 2020 Commercial Real Estate Women Network’s benchmark study. “We are always open for brokers, marketing and sales agents, who are passionate about what they do,” Ms. Larkin said, “and also want to become shareholders and leaders in their own rights.”

Headquartered in the Dadeland Area of Miami, with an additional office in the Doral/Airport area, NAI Miami has been a market-leading, full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm since 1996, providing exceptional service and expertise in the South Florida Market. The firm possesses the multiple disciplines required of a full-service real estate firm with expertise in sales and acquisitions, leasing, management, financing, planning, zoning, litigation support and forensic real estate analysis. NAI Miami became affiliated with NAI Global, which has 375 offices worldwide, in 2001.

Contact: Jeremy Larkin, NAI Miami, 786.260.0402 or [email protected]