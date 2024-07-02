Nail art printer industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing influence of social media.

Nail Art Printer Market Size is projected to surpass USD 1.1 billion by 2032. The growing consumer demand for personalized and intricate nail designs, coupled with the rising popularity of at-home beauty solutions is accelerating the market growth. Significant advancements in nail art printers, including ease of use, high precision, and a wide range of design options are attracting both professional salons and individual users.

The prominence of social media and beauty influencers is increasing the awareness and adoption of these devices. The growing trend of self-expression through nail art and the convenience offered by these printers over traditional methods is amplifying their appeal. The increasing disposable incomes along with the expanding beauty and personal care sector are also driving the industry gains. As per data from the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the personal care industry of India is expected to reach USD 20 billion in India by 2025. The thriving prospects in this sector will positively influence product adoption.

High demand for portable nail art printers

The portable segment is estimated to account for a sizeable share of the nail art printer market by 2032, driven by their convenience, ease of use, and affordability. The rising demand for at-home beauty solutions and personalized nail designs is increasing their popularity. Significant advancements in compact technology and battery life, coupled with the influence of social media and beauty influencers are also accelerating the adoption of these printers.

Growing presence in salons

The nail art printer market from the salons end-use segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate between 2024 and 2032, due to the growing demand for quick, precise, and intricate nail designs that enhance customer satisfaction. Salons benefit from the efficiency and variety offered by these printers, enabling them to provide innovative and customized services. The competitive advantage gained by adopting advanced technologies, coupled with increasing consumer expectations for unique and high-quality nail art is spurring the adoption of nail art printers in professional salon settings.

Europe to record significant gains

Europe nail art printer market is predicted to grow at significant rate from 2024 to 2032, led by the increasing consumer demand for personalized and intricate nail designs. The rising popularity of at-home beauty solutions is driving the advancements in nail art printing. The growing influence of social media and beauty influencers is boosting awareness. The expanding beauty and personal care sector along with higher disposable incomes are accelerating the deployment of art printers. The rising trend of self-expression through unique nail art is also spurring the product demand across the region.

Nail Art printer Market Participants

Some of the leading firms operating in the nail art printer industry include Amy Beauty Equipment Manufacture, BEAUTY Innovation, Fingernails2Go, Funai Electric Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Maya Equipment Co., Ltd., Koizumi Seiki Corporation, Nailgogo, O’2 Nails, OnNab, Preemadonna, Shenzhen Tuoshi Network Communications Co., Ltd., Superdrug, Yinghe Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Eg Cosmetics Co., Ltd., and Zhengzhou Allraise Company Ltd.

These nail art printer market players are adopting various business expansion strategies, like mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to bolster their market presence. For instance, in October 2021, Nail POP Play launched a campaign on Indiegogo. Developed by DSGlobal, Nail POP Play is a mini portable nail beauty device that enables users to create unique nail designs daily.

