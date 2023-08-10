The market for nail and last extension is primarily driven by rise in the inclination of women toward self-care and the customization services offered by salons.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global nails and lash extension treatment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 6.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for nails and lash extension treatment is expected to close at US$ 4.3 billion

Increased focus on self-care and personal grooming has led to a growing demand for nails and lash extension treatments. Consumers are looking for ways to enhance their appearance and feel more confident.

The availability of professional nail and lash technicians in salons and spas makes it more accessible to consumers, customization of Nail and lash extension treatments can be tailored to individual preferences, allowing customers to choose from a variety of styles, lengths, and designs. This is expected to boost the market demand during the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income, and increased consumers’ investment in beauty treatments that enhance their appearance and self-confidence, likely to drive the market for nail and last extension treatment

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the nail and lash extension treatment market was valued at US$ 4.1 billion

By service type, the nail extension services segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on the service platform, the spa and beauty center segment accounts for the highest market share

Based on age group, the 20-40 years segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Nails and Lash Extension Treatment: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing trend towards customization is influencing the nails and lash extension market as well. Customers are seeking personalized designs, colors, and lengths to suit their preferences.

The development of innovative products, such as innovative adhesive technologies for lash extensions and nail art materials, contributes to the attractiveness of these treatments.

Manufacturers have been introducing innovative products such as long-lasting nail polishes, gel extensions, and magnetic lash extensions that offer convenience and longevity.

Nails and Lash Extension Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for nail and lash extension treatments owing to the strong beauty and cosmetics industry, with a high demand for nail and lash services. The United States and Canada are hubs for nail and lash salons, and trends in these regions often influence global beauty trends.

The Asia-Pacific region has seen rapid growth in the beauty and cosmetics industry, including nails and lash extensions. Countries like South Korea and Japan are known for their beauty innovations and have contributed to the popularity of nail art and lash extensions. Additionally, countries like China and India have a growing middle class with increasing disposable income, leading to higher demand for beauty services.

Competitive Landscape

The nails and lash extension treatment market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global powder coatings market report. The leading players have been progressively investing in advanced technologies and infrastructure to capture the majority of the nail and lash extension treatment market share.

Lash Up

Nailashes

Amazing Lash Studio

Nails & Brows Mayfair

The Lash Lounge

Cherry Lash

Wink Lash Studio

Regal Nails

LAKME SALON

Seva Beauty

Other Key Players

Key Developments in Global Nails and Lash Extension Treatment Market

L’Oreal, a major player in the beauty industry, has been investing in research and development to create advanced and innovative lash and nail products. The company focuses on enhancing product performance, durability, and safety.

Regal Nails operates under a franchise business model, allowing entrepreneurs to open and operate their own Regal Nails salons. This model provides individuals with the opportunity to enter the beauty industry with the support and brand recognition of a well-established chain.

Nails and Lash Extension Treatment Market – Key Segments

Service Type

Nail Extension Treatment Acrylic Nails Dipping Nails Hard Gel Nails Polygel Nails Soft Gel Nails Gel-X BIAB Others (Fiber Glass, Silk Wrap, etc.)

Lash Extension Treatment Classic Individual Eyelash Extensions Hybrid Lashes Russian Volume Eyelash Extensions Infill Lash Extensions Others (Ellipse Eyelash Extensions, etc.)



Age Group

Below 20 years

20-40 years

Above 40 years

Price

Low

Medium

High

Service Platform

Spa & Beauty Centers

Dermatological & Cosmetic Centers

Beauty Institutes

Others (Salons, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

