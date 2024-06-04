Jérémy Corsin, Olivier Cazenave and Jorge Aleman are the Latest Winemakers to Join Naked Wines’ Ever-Growing List of Partners

NAPA, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naked Wines, the largest 100% direct-to-consumer winery in America, today announced the addition of three independent winemakers to its distinguished portfolio of partners. This expansion includes winemakers Jérémy Corsin, Olivier Cazenave and Jorge Aleman. Naked Wines offers its members (known as Angels) unique opportunities to explore a diverse selection of high-quality wines and engage with talented winemakers around the world, and these latest additions are no exception.

Meet the winemakers:

Jérémy Corsin – At just 30 years-old, Jérémy Corsin is carrying on a tradition that spans six generations, managing an historical family estate in the Maconnais region in Burgundy, France where he makes his beloved Chardonnay wines. Cooled by the nearby Mediterranean Sea, the grapes thrive and limestone-rich soils give the wines a special touch you won’t find elsewhere in Burgundy. Jérémy remains committed to fair pricing and sustainable practices, ensuring the family estate continues to deliver quality and value in every bottle.

– Olivier Cazenave grew up surrounded by Bordeaux’s Right Bank vineyards, sparking his passion for winemaking. Olivier manages his vineyards in Pomerol, Montagne Saint-Emilion, and Bordeaux, France focusing on sustainable practices and exploring organic and biodynamic methodologies. He is celebrated for his elegant wines that embody a perfect balance between tradition and evolution. Olivier aims to expand his horizons further, supported by the freedom to create distinctive, expressive wines that challenge expectations and delight wine lovers globally. Jorge Aleman – Jorge Aleman’s journey into the world of winemaking is anything but ordinary; it’s a tale rooted in an authentic passion for the craft and a knack for finding magic in the everyday. Having previously worked with Naked Wines in the cellar, he now specializes in approachable wines for those just dipping their toes into the wine world, looking for a fuss-free way to discover new styles and flavors. With roots in Mexico’s wine country and skills honed in the heart of Sonoma, Jorge’s bottles bring a taste of his journey to your table.

“Naked Wines is committed to partnering with the best independent winemakers from around the world and we’re thrilled to add Jérémy, Olivier and Jorge to the Naked Wines family,” says Lucy Devlin, Vice President of Wines at Naked Wines. “Each of these gifted winemakers bring a unique vision and skill to our portfolio, and their dedication and passion align with our mission to provide a world class wine experience for our customers.”

About Naked Wines

Powered by the belief that great wine should be an everyday pleasure and not a privilege, Naked gives the world’s best winemakers the creative and financial freedom to make wines that inspire – supported by a community of passionate wine drinkers.

Naked Wines funds exclusive collaborations with worldwide independent winemakers like Daryl Groom (former: Penfolds Grange) Daniel Baron (former: Dominus, Silver Oak) Jesse Katz (Aperture, Devil’s Proof Vineyards), Megan & Ryan Glaab (former: PAX, Sine Qua Non) and Jean Philippe Moulin (former: Rothschild).

A virtuous circle is created where everyone is better off; customers get better wines for their money; and winemakers can focus their time in the winery, not on distribution and sales.

