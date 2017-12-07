Breaking News
Namaste Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (CSE:N)(OTCQB:NXTTF)(FRANKFURT:M5BQ) is pleased to announce that the Company has elected to exercise its right under the warrant indenture (the “Indenture”) governing the common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) issued on March 9, 2017. Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants when the closing price of the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange exceeds $0.70 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the “Acceleration Event”).

Namaste is pleased to confirm that an Acceleration Event occurred as of December 7, 2017. Accordingly, the Company has chosen to accelerate the expiry time of the Warrants to 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on January 8, 2018. This news release constitutes notice to Warrant holders of the new expiry date. Any Warrants remaining unexercised after the new expiry date will be cancelled.

As of close of market on December 7, 2017, a total of 12,240,600 warrants of the 22,676,000 originally issued Warrants had yet to be exercised. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35. Consequently, if all remaining unexercised Warrants are exercised, proceeds to the Company will total $4,284,210.

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste comments: “This warrant acceleration will provide a significant cash injection for Namaste that strengthens our cash position and will also support the Company’s various expansion opportunities. We are well funded, looking forward to continued growth and are excited about the future. ”

About Namaste Technologies Inc.
Namaste is the largest online retailer for medical cannabis delivery systems globally. Namaste distributes vaporizers and smoking accessories through e-commerce sites in 26 countries and with 5 distribution hubs located around the world. Namaste has majority market share in Europe and Australia, with operations in the UK, US, Canada and Germany and has opened new supply channels into emerging markets including Brazil, Mexico and Chile. Namaste, through its acquisition of Cannmart Inc., a Canadian based late-stage applicant for a medical cannabis distribution license (under the ACMPR Program) is pursuing a new revenue vertical in online retail of medical cannabis in the Canadian market. Namaste intends to leverage its existing database of Canadian medical cannabis consumers, along with its expertise in e-commerce to create an online marketplace for medical cannabis patients, offering a larger variety of product and a better user experience.

