Namaste Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Namaste Technologies Inc. – NXTTF

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) resulting from allegations that Namaste and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On October 4, 2018, Citron Research published a report titled, “Namaste: Citron has exposed complete FRAUD that underpins the ‘Business’ of Namaste,” stating that CEO “[Sean] Dollinger said he sold [an] asset to an arm’s length party…but it was really sold to David Hughes who has been with Namaste since Feb 2015 (and Paul Burn who has been with Namaste since 2016).” The report further states that “Namaste has lied to its shareholders, Canadian Regulators, US Regulators; and most of all has attempted to hide US assets from the Justice Department in an attempt to obtain a US listing.”

On this news, Namaste stock fell sharply during intra-day trading on October 4, 2018.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

