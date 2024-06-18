NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Namib Minerals (“Namib” or the “Company”), an established gold mining company in the sub-Saharan gold mining industry, and Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (Nasdaq: HCVI) (“HCVI”), a Nasdaq listed special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”). The proposed business combination (the “Proposed Business Combination”) is expected to be completed (the “Closing”) in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and stockholder approvals. The combined public company (“PubCo”) is expected to be named “Namib Minerals” and to list its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbols “NAMM” and “NAMMW”, respectively, subject to approval of its listing application.