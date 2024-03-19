FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is blasting ABC News and host George Stephanopoulos after former President Trump sued them both on Tuesday, accusing both network and newsman of defamation.

Trump accused Stephanopoulos of defaming him on an episode of ABC News’ “This Week” earlier this month when he said several times on air that the former president was “found liable for rape” during a heated March 10 interview with Mace.



