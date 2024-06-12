For a second straight election, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has survived a serious primary challenge.
The Associated Press on Tuesday projects that Mace will win renomination in South Carolina’s competitive Low Country-based 1st Congressional District by defeating Catherine Templeton, a former director of South Carolina’s labor agency who ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2018, and Marine Corps veteran Bill Young.
Templeton was backed by millions s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)