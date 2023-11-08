Figure 1 NANO Nuclear Energy to Participate in the Upcoming 1st Annual Nuclear Energy Security Summit to be held at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center in Washington D.C. on November 9th, 2023.

New York, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), an emerging microreactor and advanced nuclear technology company led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing proprietary, portable, and green energy solutions, today announced that James Walker, Nano Nuclear’s Chief Executive Officer and Head of Reactor Development, is scheduled to take part in a panel at the upcoming inaugural Nuclear Energy Security Summit in Washington D.C. on November 9, 2023. Mr. Walker will speak at 1:30PM-2:15PM in the “Global Suppliers for Nuclear Energy Security Panel. This panel of nuclear energy reactor vendors and suppliers will provide overviews of their technological advancements and how they are bringing a new wave of nuclear energy technologies to market commercially and inside the U.S. Government for greater efficiencies and energy security.”

The 1st Annual Nuclear Energy Security Summit 2023 will feature government and industry leaders, subject matter experts and regional stakeholders to chart a path for advanced nuclear power reactors to meet U.S. priorities for energy reliability, national security, international development, and environmental sustainment. The event will be held at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center.

The United States has taken steps to shore-up its nuclear fleet and invested significantly in next-generation nuclear technology intended to be sold abroad. Nano Nuclear now believes there must be a new dialogue among governments and private industry, community stakeholders and others who want nuclear solutions to meet their energy security needs – in fact, these energy security needs are precisely what Nano Nuclear is seeking to serve. The 1st Annual Nuclear Energy Security Summit is where leaders and experts will convene to strategize the future of advanced nuclear power, focusing on U.S. energy reliability, national security, global development, and environmental goals.

“I am very excited to participate in the first annual Nuclear Energy Security Summit, which we believe will play a key role in the future of the nuclear energy sector, considering the essential nature of maintaining safety and accessibility of nuclear power,” said Mr. Walker. “The panel discussion presents an opportunity to illuminate our company’s developing role, alongside other key players, in advancing nuclear technology (notably our portable microreactors), fuel manufacturing and fuel transportation within the United States.”

Mr. Walker will take part in the panel discussion “Global Suppliers for Nuclear Energy Security”, which will provide overviews of the numerous technological advancements of NANO Nuclear, as well as other advanced nuclear technology companies and delve into how a new wave of commercially viable nuclear energy technologies can provide greater efficiencies and domestic energy security.

“The security of nuclear energy is a critical factor for expanding the market which Nano Nuclear is seeking to address both in the U.S. and ultimately worldwide.,” Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, and Executive Chairman of NANO Nuclear Energy. “The Nuclear Energy Security summit will serve as a pivotal forum for shaping the path ahead for advanced nuclear technologies.”

About the Nuclear Energy Security Summit 2023

The Nuclear Energy Security Summit 2023 is a meeting of government and industry leaders, subject matter experts and regional stakeholders to chart a path for advanced nuclear power reactors to meet U.S. priorities for energy reliability, national security, international development, and environmental sustainment. Featuring discussion on the relationships among stakeholders, regulators and industry at home and abroad, the international supply chain and finance and the U.S. Department of Defense readying microreactor deployments, the 1st Annual Nuclear Energy Security Summit is where leaders and experts convene to strategize the future of advanced nuclear power, focusing on U.S. energy reliability, national security, global development, and environmental goals.

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is an emerging, early-stage microreactor technology company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, vertically integrated technology-driven nuclear energy company. NANO Nuclear is led by a world-class nuclear engineering team developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable green energy solutions utilizing proprietary novel reactor designs. NANO Nuclear’s products in technical development are “ZEUS”, a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN”, a low-pressure coolant reactor, each representing advanced developments in portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors. HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry and providing fuel to power NANO Nuclear’s microreactors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

