NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (“NANO Nuclear”), a company emerging from the shared micro Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Peter Hosemann as its Head of Nuclear Design and Materials.

Figure 1 – Dr. Peter Hosemann – NANO Nuclear Energy’s Head of Nuclear Design and Materials

Professor Hosemann has authored more than 200 per reviewed publications since 2008, having received his MS (2005) and PhD (2008) in Material Science from the Montanuniversität Leoben, Austria. He conducted his PhD research on lead bismuth eutectic corrosion, ion beam irradiations and microscale mechanical testing at Los Alamos National Laboratory and his research features experimental material science for extreme environments, especially nuclear environments, while his focus is on structural materials used for nuclear components (fission, fusion, spallation). In 2018, Dr. Hosemann was named the Chair of the Nuclear Engineering Department at U.C Berkeley. Subsequently, in 2020, he was named as the E.S. Kuh Chair of Engineering. Dr. Hosemann also claimed numerous awards throughout his career, winning the AIME Robert Lansing Hardy Award in 2015, for instance, as well as the 2022 TMS Brimacombe Medalist Award.

“Peter is an exceptional talent in the nuclear science world and it’s a pleasure to announce him as part of our team,” said James Walker, NANO Nuclear Energy’s CEO, Head of Nuclear Reactor Development and Board Member. “His addition to our Nuclear Technical Team is an enormously important development, as his experience speaks for itself. It also comes at an important time for the Company as we continue to work on the development of our ‘ZEUS’ portable advanced nuclear micro reactor, a process in which Dr. Hosemann is set to play a pivotal role.”

Understanding radiation damage and the associated effect on materials is an essential aspect of creating the next-generation of advanced nuclear reactors. Dr. Hosemann’s work on Nuclear Materials is focused on understanding the underlying principles of these materials, as well as developing new methods to investigate them.

“This is an exciting time to be involved in the nuclear industry and it is a pleasure to join this incredibly unique and inspired project,” said Dr. Peter Hosemann, Head of Nuclear Design and Materials of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “Material Science has advanced drastically in recent years, therefore developing a miniature or micro reactor with the simplest moving parts and designs will be key to success and I am up for the challenge.”

“It speaks to what we have been able to accomplish in a short period of time at NANO Nuclear that the foremost nuclear experts in their field are drawn to our passion and Dr. Hosemann’s addition is yet another example,” said Jay Jiang Yu, Founder, Chairman and President of NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. “Being able to call upon one of the world’s foremost scientists in nuclear engineering and material science would be a boon to any company and I am pleased that we have that unique capability here at NANO Nuclear. Now, as we continue to bolster our Nuclear Technical Team and the development of our proprietary reactor design, I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together with Dr. Hosemann in coming years.”





Figure 2 – ‘ZEUS’ NANO Nuclear Energy’s Portable and On-Demand Advanced Nuclear Micro Reactor Design

NANO Nuclear is currently in technical development and working to develop its proprietary portable and on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor or micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR), “ZEUS”. The “ZEUS” design will be modular and enable it to connect with local power grids or power systems, revolutionizing how remote communities, recovery from natural disasters, mining project, and military bases, among others, obtain consistent electricity.

Moreover, Dr. Jeffrey L. Binder, Head of Laboratory and Research at NANO Nuclear Energy stated, “Dr. Hosemann’s name is one of the premier in the nuclear industry and one that has come up multiple times throughout my career. Adding such an illustrious professional to the team is an important step for NANO Nuclear and I am looking forward to finally working with Peter in our novel designs.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy Inc.

The Path to Zero starts here. NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. is a company emerging from the shared micro-Small Modular Reactor (µSMR) and Advanced Nuclear Reactor (ANR) ambitions of a world class nuclear technical team filled with influential and foremost nuclear experts in the field, working alongside business and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with both government, and the private and public nuclear industries. Our company is committed to building Smaller, Cheaper, and Safer nuclear energy for the future by incorporating the latest technology into its own proprietary novel reactor designs, intellectual properties, and research methods. Currently in technical development is “ZEUS”, NANO Nuclear Energy’s first generation portable, on-demand capable advanced nuclear micro reactor.

