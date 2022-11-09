Increasing product demand from automotive industry could stimulate growth in nano radiation sensors market during forecast period, North America is expected to emerge as dominant region in global market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. –The last decade has witnessed rapid industrialization, especially in developing economies worldwide. As a result, the demand for advanced technology that could assist in achieving improved performance has risen. One of the products that have helped in improving performance in different end-use industries are nano radiation sensors, which are witnessing increased demand and contributed to the growth in overall market.

Available in scintillation detectors and solid-state detectors types, some of the end-use industries that use nano radiation sensors include use industries include aerospace and defense, healthcare, industrial, oil and gas, and energy and power. As per study conducted by Transparency Market Research, the global nano radiation sensors market is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, starting in 2021 and ending in 2031.

New nano radiation sensors launches are assisting well-established market players in gaining an edge over other players and in generating new revenue streams. Furthermore, prominent Nano radiation sensors market players are adopting strategies such as signing collaborative agreements with smaller players to expand their presence in global market and improve their revenue.

Prominent manufacturers in overall market are increasing their output capacities in a bid to meet rising consumer requirements across different end-use industries.

Key Findings of Nano Radiation Sensors Market Study

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Could Augment Growth in Nano Radiation Sensors Market: The last few years have witnessed increased demand for nano radiation sensors from automotive industry. Nano radiation sensors have proven beneficial for use in vehicle navigation, airbag actuation, and stability system application areas. Growing demand from automotive industry in a bid to improve safety is expected to boost the growth in global market during the forecast period

The last few years have witnessed increased demand for nano radiation sensors from automotive industry. Nano radiation sensors have proven beneficial for use in vehicle navigation, airbag actuation, and stability system application areas. Growing demand from automotive industry in a bid to improve safety is expected to boost the growth in global market during the forecast period Increasing Demand for Nuclear Surveillance and Security Applications Propelling Overall Market: The past few years have witnessed a steady rise in nano radiation sensors demand in security application areas and nuclear surveillance application areas since they have proven beneficial in identifying the presence of nuclear devices. Furthermore, in a bid to assist nuclear surveillance of any country, leading manufacturers in global nano radiation sensors market are looking to produce innovative products suitable for use in ports, airports, and regional borders, which could boost the growth in overall nano radiation sensors market

Nano Radiation Sensors Market: Key Drivers

Increase in product demand from healthcare industry is one of the key driving factors of global nano radiation sensors market during the forecast period

Rising adoption of nano-carbons in manufacturing of nano radiation sensors is projected to augment the growth in overall market during the forecast period

Nano Radiation Sensors Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, North America is projected to emerge as the dominant region in global nano radiation sensors market during the forecast period because of continuous innovations witnessed in semiconductor industry in countries such as U.S. and Canada

Nano Radiation Sensors Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players in global market include First Sensor AG, Hamamastu Photonics K.K., Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., Kromek Group PLC, and Nihon Kessho Kogaku Company Ltd.

Leading nano radiation sensors market players are making huge investments in research and development activities to produce improved products that would meet consumer requirements in different end-use industries.

The global nano radiation sensors market is segmented as follows:

Type Scintillation Detectors Solid-state Detectors

End-use Industry Aerospace & Defense Energy & Power Healthcare Industrial Oil & Gas Others (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, etc.)

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



