SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nanomix Corporation (OTCQB: NNMX) (“Nanomix” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of mobile, affordable, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, today announced a new distribution agreement with Diaclinic SpA (“Diaclinic”), a medical distributor headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Diaclinic will market and distribute the Nanōmix eLab in the Republic of Chile.

“We continue to expand our footprint internationally and gain strategic regions due to the unique benefits of the eLab system,” stated Thomas Schlumpberger, Chief Executive Officer of Nanomix. “In approximately 12 minutes, the eLab system can provide healthcare professionals accurate and quantitative results without sending samples to a central lab. Time to diagnosis is critical for patients in sepsis, getting appropriate treatment right away leads to vastly improved survival rates. Additionally, first responders and other healthcare providers can use the eLab for quick, on-the-spot assessment and triage of patients no matter where they are.”

John Hardesky, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanomix, commented, “Chile is a fantastic point of entry for expansion into Latin America. We are looking forward to our collaboration with Diaclinic and making an impact in Chile while supporting clinicians in the fight against critical infections and sepsis. We remain laser focused on accomplishing our near-term goal of distribution expansion into new regions and market segments.”

Sepsis is a recognized global health crisis. Early identification and treatment is a need and a challenge for healthcare professionals around the globe. For many reasons, sepsis can be difficult to identify and is frequently under-diagnosed in the earliest stages. It affects as many as 50 million people every year, leading to approximately 11 million deaths annually.

The Nanōmix eLab® system is a mobile, hand-held immunoassay and chemistry diagnostic system designed for the needs of rapid point-of-care testing. The Nanōmix eLab® system offers a variety of benefits, including results in minutes, lower cost, and portability, while providing accurate, quantitative results comparable in quality to those provided by central lab testing. Furthermore, the S1 Panel Cartridge was developed as an aid in rapidly diagnosing critical infections including sepsis. The panel provides quantitative test results for procalcitonin (PCT), C-reactive protein (CRP) and lactate (LAC) from a single venous whole blood or plasma sample type. The assay runs on the eLab® Analyzer with results available in approximately 12 minutes from sample to answer, versus the current diagnostic solutions which can take hours to provide a test result. The S1 Panel assay has received the CE marking in Europe and has UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) registration.

About Diaclinic SpA

Diaclinic is a distribution company in Chile currently representing various medical products and devices to Chile markets including private and public clinical entities. Diaclinic is led by Carlos Jimenez S. who has established successful businesses in this area and who also serves as the Director General for Microbac SpA in Chile.

About Nanomix Corporation

Nanomix (OTCQB: NNMX) is developing mobile point-of-care diagnostics with its Nanōmix eLab® System platform and assays that provide rapid, accurate, quantitative information for use in settings where time is critical to clinical decision-making and improved patient care. The company’s products are designed to broadly impact healthcare delivery by bringing diagnostics to the point of initial patient interaction, whether in the hospital or in pre-hospital, remote or alternate-care settings, thereby enabling faster clinical decision-making and potentially treatment-in-place. Nanomix’s first assays address the need for faster diagnosis of critical infections including sepsis. The company is developing a pipeline of other tests designed to improve patient outcomes by making high-quality diagnostic information available within minutes. For more information, visit www.nanomixdx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

