ROMEOVILLE, Ill., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a rights offering to existing holders of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share. Nanophase expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million, less expenses of the rights offering.