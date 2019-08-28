NanoString to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at 11:10am ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com . The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

