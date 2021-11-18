Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nantucket Whaler Launches 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Nantucket Whaler Launches 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Boutique island nautical brand shares ideas for gift giving ahead of the holiday season.

Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nantucket Whaler, a classic American nautical lifestyle brand inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837, is pleased to announce it has launched its 2021 holiday gift guide. The items – which range in price from $28 to $298 – feature a mix of offerings that embody both style and comfort.

The apparel assortment this season ranges from cozy flannel shirts to crafted fisherman sweaters and the perfect beanie for those crisp winter days and chilly evenings. Some of the Nantucket Whaler products feature proprietary ADVANTEDGE® technology that has performance features combining function with fashion. Also, much of the Nantucket Whaler merchandise is made in the USA, including the New England area.

“With the holiday season right around the corner, we’re pleased to again share our classic styles and timeless marketing campaign with consumers,” said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the parent company of Nantucket Whaler. “Every Nantucket Whaler garment is designed and crafted to withstand the ever-changing elements, and each detail is carefully constructed to merge function with fashion in a genuine yet stylish way.”

The Nantucket Whaler holiday gift guide features not only apparel but also curated accessories to assist customers with purchasing gifts for that special someone. The brand’s authentic style exemplifies grit, strength, and endurance in well-crafted clothes for modern customers who embody the same core values.

To shop these products and more, visit www.nantucketwhaler.com.

About Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler, a lifestyle brand, is inspired by exploration and island history dating back to 1837. The brand’s heritage is steeped in the mystique of Nantucket Island and the generations of people who built a life exploring the sea. Nantucket Whaler style translates the grit, strength, and endurance of those early nautical explorers into well-crafted clothes for modern consumers who embody those same core values.

The Nantucket Whaler flagship store is located at 7 Old South Wharf on Nantucket Island, MA, and is open from May to October annually. You can also shop the brand online at www.nantucketwhaler.com or via the Nantucket Whaler Instagram.

PRESS RELEASE Contact:
Stacey Kovalsky – Senior Director, Global Communications
Phone +001.561.790.8036 – Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com

Related Images

Image 1: Nantucket Whaler

Nantucket Whaler

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Nantucket Whaler

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.