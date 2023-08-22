NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (“NAPCO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC). Click Here to Join Investigation.

On August 18, 2023, NAPCO issued a press release disclosing that the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 should no longer be relied upon and will be restated due to cost accounting errors. The press release further disclosed that management “identified certain errors related to the Company’s calculation of cost of goods sold (‘COGS’) and inventory for each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2023” and that the Company’s costing procedures did not appropriately account for component cost fluctuations. As a result, the Company said that “inventories were overstated and COGS was understated, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period.”

Following this news, NAPCO shares fell $17.30 per share, about 45%, to close at $21.11 per share on August 21, 2023.

