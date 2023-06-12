Chicago, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Realtors® today announced that applications and nominations are now open for the iOi Innovator of the Year Awards. This prestigious recognition spotlights the trailblazers advancing real estate through creativity, leadership and innovation.

“Together, we have the power to define the future of real estate,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “The Innovator of the Year Awards acknowledges the brilliance and hard work of the exceptional minds in our industry. We invite all innovators to apply and showcase their transformative contributions.”

To be considered for an Innovator of the Year Award, an applicant or nominee must work in real estate or an adjacent industry or be involved with real estate technology. Winners must display impactful contributions to real estate through innovation. This includes rethinking and creating future advancement opportunities, engaging across the industry to spur innovative ideas, and utilizing thought leadership and skills to drive transformation. Winners must also attend the iOi Summit on August 29 and 30 in Miami, Florida, where the award will be presented.

“Real estate constantly evolves, and innovators catalyze progress,” Goldberg added. “If you are a changemaker making waves in real estate, we invite you to share your journey with us.”

Applications and nominations will be evaluated by a panel of industry leaders. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 4. To apply or nominate someone, visit https://ioisummit.realtor/innovator-of-the-year-award/.

