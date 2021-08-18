NAR Names Feather Winner of 2021 Pitch Battle Competition at iOi Summit

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Realtors® announced Feather as the winner of the third annual “Pitch Battle” competition at the 2021 Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit held this year in Dallas, Texas.

Feather is a next generation furniture and home décor rental service that makes it possible for people to find elegant furniture quickly, without upfront costs or the commitment of traditional retail.

Second Century Ventures, NAR’s strategic investment arm, hosted the pitch battle at the two-day event, which included twelve finalists from across the U.S. and UK, all focused on developing innovative tools for the commercial and residential real estate marketplaces.

“This year’s iOi Summit delivered on the promise to highlight trailblazing products and ideas,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Feather is a worthy winner whose furniture rental service is indeed impressive and will no doubt contribute to both the residential and commercial sectors, as well as support Realtors® and their clients for years to come, by making the home staging process more efficient.”

Feather was able to best the competition of finalists by making the case in their pitch that their product would aid real estate by offering a sustainable furniture and home décor rental service model that allows clients to change their style, budget or décor needs in an affordable manner. Jay Reno presented for Feather in front of both a live audience of over 400 conference attendees and before a livestream audience of thousands. He noted that Feather’s unique solution empowers Realtors® and their clients not only to stage and sell faster, but also to live in and enjoy their homes all while reducing waste.

As winner of the 2021 Pitch Battle, Feather has secured a booth at the 2021 Realtors® Conference & Expo in November. The company will receive $15,000, be awarded with the official Pitch Battle trophy later today, and be provided an exclusive opportunity to confer with the Second Century Ventures executive team, a coveted prospect for any start-up team. Feather will also be featured in REALTOR® Magazine and RISMedia.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Second Century Ventures

Second Century Ventures is the most active global real estate technology fund backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, which leverages the association’s more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. SCV helps scale its portfolio companies across the world’s largest industries including real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance. SCV operates the award-winning global REACH technology scale-up program.

