Commercial real estate practitioners worldwide will gather in Atlanta Sept. 28–30, Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time Olympic gold medalist David Robinson to deliver keynote address

Washington, D.C., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Association of Realtors® and the CCIM Institute have joined forces to present the C5 + CCIM Global Summit, the nation’s premier commercial real estate and economic development event. Practitioners within the entire commercial ecosystem – including brokerage, financing, development, asset and property management, and sales – will convene at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center Sept. 28–30, 2023.

“We’re excited to partner with the CCIM Institute on the C5 + CCIM Global Summit and look forward to bringing together the best and brightest in commercial real estate to Atlanta this fall,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell, a Realtor® from Spanish Fork, Utah, and broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. “By leveraging CCIM’s commercial expertise, attendees will have access to expanded educational and training offerings, a wider range of the industry’s top speakers, and greater networking opportunities with professionals who are looking to do business domestically and abroad.”

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson will deliver the keynote address. The two-time Olympic gold medal winner, NBA champion and philanthropist co-founded the Admiral Capital Group in 2008, a real estate and private equity investment management firm that recently rebranded as Vero Capital. He currently works on the boards for Brown Advisory and Affinius Capital.

Additional featured sessions include:

Capital Market Updates: Keeping You Informed on the Latest CRE Financing and Investment Trends

ChatGPT & AIE in CRE: The Future Is Here, Let’s Embrace It Together

Big Data: Unleashing the Potential of Commercial Real Estate

Adaptive RE-Use: Transforming Properties for the Next Generation

Office/Retail/Industrial/Multifamily: Discovering the Unique Opportunities in Each Sector

“The C5 + CCIM Global Summit will bring together some of the most influential commercial real estate leaders. It is a place not just to increase your knowledge and skills, but to actually do deals,” said David Schnitzer, 2023 Global President of the CCIM Institute and commercial real estate broker from Dallas, Texas. “This is a must-attend event for anyone who wants to enhance their business in the commercial real estate arena.”

Attendees will include commercial investors and influential industry leaders, including commercial brokers and developers, state and local Realtor® associations, economic development corporations, government officials, REITs, and domestic and international investors.

NAR’s C5 – Commercial. Connect. Commerce. Capital. Community. – originally launched in 2021 in New York City. This year, the newly reimagined C5 + CCIM Global Summit moves to Atlanta, a world-class city with a thriving commercial market across all sectors and a top destination for corporate relocation and expansion.

Registration is now open for the C5 + CCIM Global Summit. Interested parties can register and learn more about the event by visiting https://c5summit.realestate/.

Members of the media can register by contacting Troy Green at tgreen@nar.realtor.

About NAR

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

About the CCIM Institute

Founded in 1967, the CCIM Institute is a professional association advancing all disciplines of commercial real estate. The CCIM Institute provides education, technology, and a global network for its 13,500 members and 59 chapters worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ccim.com.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.

CONTACT: Troy Green National Association of Realtors® tgreen@nar.realtor