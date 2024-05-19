SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) common stock between February 24, 2022 and February 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until May 13, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Inari Medical class action lawsuit. Captioned Michiana Area Electrical Workers’ Pension Fund v. Inari Medical, Inc., No. 24-cv-03686 (S.D.N.Y.), the Inari Medical class action lawsuit charges Inari Medical and certain of Inari Medical’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Inari Medical is a medical device company that specializes in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing catheter-based technologies.

The Inari Medical class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that a significant portion of Inari Medical’s expenses were used to compensate medical professionals improperly for using Inari Medical’s products, in violation of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act.

The Inari Medical class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 28, 2024, Inari Medical disclosed that in December 2023 it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice, Civil Division in connection with an investigation under the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Civil False Claims Act, requesting information and documents primarily relating to meals and consulting service payments provided to health care professionals. On this news, the price of Inari Medical common stock fell nearly 30% over four trading sessions, according to the Inari Medical class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased shares of Inari Medical common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Inari Medical class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Inari Medical class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Inari Medical class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Inari Medical class action lawsuit.

