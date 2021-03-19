Breaking News
Naropa University Launches Online Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology

Boulder, CO, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Naropa University is pleased to announce the launch of an online Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in Psychology starting in the fall of 2021 as an alternative delivery format for the on-campus BA in Psychology. This program is Naropa’s first fully online degree offering, giving students from across the US and globe the opportunity to experience the transformative impact of a Naropa education without needing to change their zip code.

The new BA in Psychology Online integrates contemplative practices and teachings, Buddhist psychology, transpersonal and scientific psychology,  and neuroscience. The undergraduate degree program prepares students for a life of service and entry into the helping professions as well as graduate study. Like all other degree programs at Naropa, the online psychology program is steeped in mindfulness and compassion methods and guided by the idea that psychological health and well-being are innate.

Students in the program have the option of choosing between two tracks based on their personal and academic interests—a Science Track that blends psychological research methods with cognitive neuroscience, and a Mindfulness Track that provides training in a diversity of ancient and modern healing methodologies. Psychology majors can also join research efforts aimed at advancing the world’s understanding of meditation and other phenomena related to human consciousness.

Naropa has been a pioneer in broadening the reach of meditation skills and contemplative pedagogy through its distance learning applications. As members of the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA), Naropa welcomes students from all over the world and recognizes the urgent need to deliver flexible learning options that meet the dynamic needs of students today.

This new bachelor’s degree, BA in Psychology Online, is the first of several to be offered in this fully online format. Naropa plans to launch multiple majors in the future; all courses offered are online versions of existing courses. 

Mary McHenry, Coordinator for Undergraduate Educational Technology & Online Learning explains, “We have taken care to ensure Naropa’s mission to provide cutting-edge training in contemplative practices, social justice and antiracism training, and innovative approaches to engaging the arts, ecological regeneration, communication, and research will be just as vibrant in an online delivery format.”

Naropa’s BA Psychology Online Program is now enrolling for the Fall 2021 semester—visit Naropa’s website for more information or to start an application.

