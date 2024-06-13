NASA has plans to return astronauts to the lunar surface in the near future. Next year, four astronauts will orbit the moon.

“We don’t need to go back to the moon just for the moon. We’re going back to learn new things. In order for us to go to Mars and beyond,” said Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Perseverance Rover is exploring the Jezero Crater on Mars, which was once a lake on the red planet. Scientists believe life may have existed there in the distan

[Read Full story at source]