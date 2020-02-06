NASA astronaut Christina Koch returning to Earth after record space station mission 

U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday after a record stay aboard the International Space Station, capping a busy mission that could yield key insights into deep-space travel.
