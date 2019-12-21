NASA says Boeing Starliner is ‘healthy’, to land in New Mexico

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to hit the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is “healthy,” in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said on Saturday.
