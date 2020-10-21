Breaking News
Nasatka Security Receives Commendation from Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

County recognizes Nasatka’s 45 years of contributions to the perimeter security industry

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasatka Security CEO John Scolaro announced today the company was presented with a commendation from the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners via a virtual board meeting. The commendation recognizes significant contributions of businesses to the people of Hillsborough County.

Nasatka’s commendation was presented by the Honorable Sandy Murman, Commissioner of District 1, recognizing Nasatka’s 45 years of providing superior perimeter-access-control security to defend and protect our community and beyond. The company provides the most sophisticated protective barriers and technological systems for the government, military, DOD, commercial, energy, aviation, maritime, and many other mission critical industries around the world.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners. Being a worldwide company with our sales and operations team headquartered in Tampa, we’re proud to make a difference in our community,” said Scolaro, who received the commendation at the meeting.

Founded in 1975, Nasatka’s solutions are designed primarily to control, detect, and where necessary, stop unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian threats. Nasatka’s business is a unique blend of physical and electronic security including crash-tested active and passive vehicle and pedestrian barriers, crash-certified perimeter fencing, guard booths, and turnstiles. 

About Nasatka Security 

Established in 1975 in the Washington, D.C. area, Nasatka Security is the originator of the first patented crash-tested barrier systems developed, manufactured and installed in the United States. Nasatka is a security product development, engineering, and manufacturing company that specializes in the creation and installment of protective barricade systems. Nasatka is committed to the research and development of K-rated crash-test certified mobile, bollard, and wedge barriers. Nasatka has expanded its global presence through its design to sustainability professional services. www.nasatka.com

CONTACT: Leah Bueno
Nasatka Security
8139240367
[email protected]

