NASDAQ: AAOI Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit for certain investors in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is pending.

Investors, who purchased shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) in February 2017 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: AAOI shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On October 1, 2018 a lawsuit was filed against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain of the Company’s lasers were susceptible to fail prematurely, that certain of the Company’s transceivers utilizing these lasers would be materially affected, and that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. On March 5, 2019, an amended complaint was filed.

