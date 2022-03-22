NASDAQ: AFIB Investor Notice: April 4th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $50,000 in Acutus Medical, Inc shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on April 4th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: AFIB shares.

Investors who have losses of over $50,000 from their investment in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) have certain options. NASDAQ: AFIB investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On February 15, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Acutus Medical, Inc. The plaintiff alleges, among other things, that Acutus Medical made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system’s operations, that as a result, Acutus Medical was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements, that Acutus Medical’s management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical’s 2021 financial results, and that Acutus Medical’s risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing Acutus Medical.

Those who purchased shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

