SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) shares.
Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 18, 2023. Those NASDAQ: ALCO investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.
On February 17, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: ALCO shares against Alico, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Alico had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that as a result, the Company had improperly calculated Alico’s deferred tax liabilities over a multi-year period, that accordingly, the Company would likely be required to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) the foregoing would impede the timely completion of the audit of the Company’s financial results in advance of its year-end earnings call, and that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
