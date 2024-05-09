NEW YORK, May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of the settlement date of April 30, 2024, short interest in 3,072 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 11,683,381,571 shares compared with 11,407,213,969 shares in 3,081 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of April 15, 2024. The end of April short interest represent 3.29 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.20 days for the prior reporting period.