NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of the settlement date of February 29, 2024, short interest in 3,142 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,786,577,263 shares compared with 10,714,388,932 shares in 3,153 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of February 15, 2024. The end of February short interest represent 2.69 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.83 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,714 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 1,993,242,910 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 29, 2024 compared with 2,023,208,827 shares in 1,727 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.30 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.32.

In summary, short interest in all 4,856 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,779,820,173 shares at the February 29, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,880 issues and 12,737,597,759 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.31 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.39 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

