Nasdaq Short Interest Days Nasdaq Short Interest Days

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of the settlement date of January 31, 2023, short interest in 3,463 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 9,983,462,569 shares compared with 10,244,491,640 shares in 3,460 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 13, 2023. The end of January short interest represents 2.70 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.92 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,860 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,062,861,237 shares at the end of the settlement date of January 31, 2023 compared with 2,084,594,641 shares in 1,870 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.09 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.62.

In summary, short interest in all 5,323 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,046,323,806 shares at the January 31, 2023 settlement date, compared with 5,330 issues and 12,329,086,281 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.15 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.57 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:

Camille Stafford

camille.stafford@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1c792b0-ee6c-4af3-afc8-18af7ce48cc0

NDAQO