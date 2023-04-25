Nasdaq Short Interest Days Nasdaq Short Interest Days

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of the settlement date of April 14, 2023, short interest in 3,408 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,642,155,793 shares compared with 10,672,927,941 shares in 3,429 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 31, 2023. The mid-April short interest represents 3.13 days compared with 2.68 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,773 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,265,689,720 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 14, 2023, compared with 2,161,058,634 shares in 1,782 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.82 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.83.

In summary, short interest in all 5,181 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,907,845,513 shares at the April 14, 2023 settlement date, compared with 5,211 issues and 12,833,686,575 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.78 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.49 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

