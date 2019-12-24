Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 13, 2019

Nasdaq Short Interest Days Nasdaq Short Interest Days

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the end of the settlement date of December 13, 2019, short interest in 2,401 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,163,100,583 shares compared with 8,205,473,934 shares in 2,391 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of November 29, 2019. The mid-December short interest represents 4.81 compared with 4.49 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,015 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 922,202,963 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 13, 2019 compared with 905,927,631 shares in 1,006 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.72 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.16.

In summary, short interest in all 3,416 Nasdaq® securities totaled 9,085,303,546 shares at the December 13, 2019 settlement date, compared with 3,397 issues and 9,111,401,565 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.47 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.31 for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

