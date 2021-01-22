Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nasdaq Appoints Jeremy Skule Chief Strategy Officer

Nasdaq Appoints Jeremy Skule Chief Strategy Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced Jeremy Skule has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Expanding his scope in this new role, Skule will lead the Global Strategy Organization to drive strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, venture investing, NasdaqNext innovation, and will be responsible for the company’s positioning as an innovative data, technology and analytics leader. In addition, he will also continue to oversee Nasdaq’s Marketing and Communications division, now part of Global Strategy.

Since joining Nasdaq in 2012, Skule has led the global rebranding of Nasdaq, as well as held a leadership role in developing the company’s 2017 strategic pivot to embrace its core strengths in data, analytics and technology. Under Skule’s leadership, his team revamped the company’s lead generation process, redesigned Nasdaq’s digital and social media properties, and introduced a new global thought leadership platform.

“Over the course of his tenure, Jeremy has been a driving force of positive change and significant progress at Nasdaq as we grow and evolve our brand and business,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. “Our success requires us continually to assess, evolve and elevate our strategy to execute on our greatest ambitions. I am confident Jeremy will excel in continuing to move Nasdaq forward in this new role.”

”Nasdaq has been at the forefront of evolving the global economy through groundbreaking innovation and leadership,” said Skule. “There are incredible opportunities ahead for the company as we execute on our strategy, not only as a technology company, but also as a world leading listings venue and market operator. I’m thrilled to be tasked with helping execute on this strategy.”

Skule’s 25 year career has spanned senior communications positions and marketing leadership roles in Washington, D.C. and New York. Before Nasdaq, Skule led marketing and communications teams across the financial services industry overseeing marketing, communications, business and financial media relations, internal communications, and analyst relations. He also led the financial services practices at the world’s largest marketing, advertising, and public relations firm.

He received a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College.

Nasdaq is now conducting a search for a new Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Skule.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts

Joseph Christinat
Mobile: +1 646 284 5920
[email protected]

Ryan Wells
Mobile: +1 646 648 3887
[email protected]

NDAQF

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.