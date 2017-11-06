Breaking News
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar – week 45/2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-06 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
 

Date Event Shortname Issuer Market
24.10.2017-
22.11.2017		 Takeover offer period LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca RIG
30.10.2017-
10.11.2017		 Public offering EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN
01.11.2017-
07.11.2017		 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipėdos nafta VLN
02.11.2017-
13.11.2017		 Public offering   ABLV Bank RIG
06.11.2017-
30.11.2017		 Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital TLN
06.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months SAB1L Šiaulių bankas VLN
06.11.2017 Government securities auction LTGCB07024B
LTGNB07024B		 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė VLN
06.11.2017 Coupon payment date LTGB021024A Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė VLN
07.11.2017 Activity results, 9 months INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN
07.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months GRG1L Grigeo VLN
08.11.2017 Interim report, 3 months SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG
09.11.2017 Dividend ex-date LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN
09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN
09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months ARC1T Arco Vara TLN
09.11.2017 Extraordinary General Meeting PTR1L Panevėžio statybos trestas VLN
09.11.2017 Investors event EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN
09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN
09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months NCN1T Nordecon TLN
10.11.2017 Dividend record date LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN
10.11.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškių pieninė VLN
10.11.2017 Initial listing/admission MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG
10.11.2017 Extraordinary General Meeting DPK1R Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca RIG
10.11.2017 Additional listing/admission LVGB003722A Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia RIG

    
For more information please visit full investor calendar:
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en

 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
