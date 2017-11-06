Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar – week 45/2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-06 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market 24.10.2017-

22.11.2017 Takeover offer period LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca RIG 30.10.2017-

10.11.2017 Public offering EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN 01.11.2017-

07.11.2017 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipėdos nafta VLN 02.11.2017-

13.11.2017 Public offering ABLV Bank RIG 06.11.2017-

30.11.2017 Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital TLN 06.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months SAB1L Šiaulių bankas VLN 06.11.2017 Government securities auction LTGCB07024B

LTGNB07024B Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė VLN 06.11.2017 Coupon payment date LTGB021024A Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė VLN 07.11.2017 Activity results, 9 months INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN 07.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months GRG1L Grigeo VLN 08.11.2017 Interim report, 3 months SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG 09.11.2017 Dividend ex-date LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months ARC1T Arco Vara TLN 09.11.2017 Extraordinary General Meeting PTR1L Panevėžio statybos trestas VLN 09.11.2017 Investors event EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund III TLN 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN 09.11.2017 Interim report, 9 months NCN1T Nordecon TLN 10.11.2017 Dividend record date LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN 10.11.2017 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškių pieninė VLN 10.11.2017 Initial listing/admission MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG 10.11.2017 Extraordinary General Meeting DPK1R Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca RIG 10.11.2017 Additional listing/admission LVGB003722A Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia RIG



For more information please visit full investor calendar:

http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en

Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services

+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)

+371 672 12431 (Riga)

+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)

http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.