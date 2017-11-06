Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar – week 45/2017

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-06 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —
|Date
|Event
|Shortname
|Issuer
|Market
|
24.10.2017-
22.11.2017
|Takeover offer period
|LOK1R
|Daugavpils Lokomotīvju Remonta Rūpnīca
|RIG
|
30.10.2017-
10.11.2017
|Public offering
|EFT1T
|EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
|TLN
|
01.11.2017-
07.11.2017
|Sales figures
|KNF1L
|Klaipėdos nafta
|VLN
|
02.11.2017-
13.11.2017
|Public offering
|ABLV Bank
|RIG
|
06.11.2017-
30.11.2017
|Public offering
|NHCBHFFT
|Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital
|TLN
|06.11.2017
|Interim report, 9 months
|SAB1L
|Šiaulių bankas
|VLN
|06.11.2017
|Government securities auction
|
LTGCB07024B
LTGNB07024B
|Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė
|VLN
|06.11.2017
|Coupon payment date
|LTGB021024A
|Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė
|VLN
|07.11.2017
|Activity results, 9 months
|INL1L
|INVL Baltic Farmland
|VLN
|07.11.2017
|Interim report, 9 months
|GRG1L
|Grigeo
|VLN
|08.11.2017
|Interim report, 3 months
|SAF1R
|SAF Tehnika
|RIG
|09.11.2017
|Dividend ex-date
|LNA1L
|Linas Agro Group
|VLN
|09.11.2017
|Interim report, 9 months
|TAL1T
|Tallink Grupp
|TLN
|09.11.2017
|Interim report, 9 months
|ARC1T
|Arco Vara
|TLN
|09.11.2017
|Extraordinary General Meeting
|PTR1L
|Panevėžio statybos trestas
|VLN
|09.11.2017
|Investors event
|EFT1T
|EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
|TLN
|09.11.2017
|Interim report, 9 months
|MRK1T
|Merko Ehitus
|TLN
|09.11.2017
|Interim report, 9 months
|NCN1T
|Nordecon
|TLN
|10.11.2017
|Dividend record date
|LNA1L
|Linas Agro Group
|VLN
|10.11.2017
|Sales figures
|VLP1L
|Vilkyškių pieninė
|VLN
|10.11.2017
|Initial listing/admission
|MDARA
|MADARA Cosmetics
|RIG
|10.11.2017
|Extraordinary General Meeting
|DPK1R
|Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca
|RIG
|10.11.2017
|Additional listing/admission
|LVGB003722A
|Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia
|RIG
For more information please visit full investor calendar:
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
