NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced its Capital Access Platforms division has launched two new offerings designed to help corporates and investors better streamline their sustainability and impact investing journeys. Nasdaq Metrio™ is a SaaS-based, end-to-end platform that will help corporates to better collect, measure and report sustainability data. Nasdaq eVestment® ESG Analytics will unlock greater transparency for the global institutional market so investors can make better data-driven impact investment decisions. In addition, the Nasdaq ESG Advisory team released its “2023 Global Net Zero Pulse” report to help corporates inform their carbon credit purchase decision and sustainability initiatives.

“We are committed to meeting current and future corporate and investor needs to help clients unlock return on investment for their sustainability initiatives and impact investing strategies,” said Nelson Griggs, President of Capital Access Platforms, Nasdaq. “Our clients look to us to help inform the development of market-based, demand-driven solutions to better navigate the rapidly evolving and impact investing ecosystem. It’s an exciting time for our Capital Access Platforms division, just nine months into Nasdaq’s enhanced corporate structure, and these offerings showcase our unique position as a bridge between corporates and investors.”

Accelerating the Ability to Address Client Needs with Nasdaq Metrio

Since the Metrio acquisition announcement last year, Nasdaq quickly integrated Nasdaq OneReport® and Metrio legacy technologies to create a new SaaS-based, end-to-end sustainability platform. The new platform combines the power of two market-proven solutions with over 30 years of combined product history and will enable corporates to collect, measure, disclose and communicate investor-grade, audited environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) data efficiently across dozens of raters, rankers and framework organizations to drive strategic outcomes and attract investors. The platform also features a new Carbon Accounting and Management product for companies looking to focus on their scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Nasdaq eVestment ESG Analytics Delivers Transparency and Efficiency

Nasdaq eVestment ESG Analytics was created to help asset managers better quantify and showcase the ESG impact of a portfolio’s position to the market. In addition, asset owners can now better validate how asset managers’ ESG investment theses translate to outcomes. The offering provides qualitative and quantitative information for the institutional investment community to understand risks and exposures. It leverages algorithms and data sourced from ESG data providers including Matter, a Nasdaq Ventures portfolio company, that aggregates company-level quantitative data. This collaboration builds upon Nasdaq’s long-standing collaboration with Matter to provide ESG portfolio analytics to asset managers and retail investors.

Emerging Trends Helping to Inform Corporate Sustainability Initiatives

To help corporates inform their carbon credit purchase decisions and sustainability initiatives, Nasdaq’s ESG Advisory team released its “2023 Global Net Zero Pulse” report that found there is tremendous opportunity for corporates to affect change with only 25 percent of respondents reporting net zero commitments at this time. Further, a majority of companies surveyed cite a variety of stakeholders, led by investors, customers and employees, as key influencing factors to set net zero pledges. The inaugural report is based on results from 248 sustainability professionals about how they are thinking about carbon credit purchase strategies, corporate net zero alignment and carbon market dynamics. Select key findings include:

25% of companies have set a net zero target and another 25% expect to within two years.

Carbon removal strategies, like those on Puro.earth, are most popular among corporates.

78% of companies surveyed said they have implemented some type of credit purchase strategy.

88% of companies feel pressure to set a net zero target as a part of their climate change efforts.

Education is one of the biggest hurdles companies face in developing a carbon credit strategy.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The matters described this communication contain forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nasdaq’s new sustainability offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

© 2023 Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq ‘ribbon’ logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All rights reserved. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Nasdaq, Inc. and/or certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice. Nothing herein shall constitute a recommendation, solicitation, invitation, inducement, promotion, or offer for the purchase or sale of any investment product, nor shall this material be construed in any way as investment, legal, or tax advice, or as a recommendation, reference, or endorsement by Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Media Contact

Peter Gau

(201) 388-9682

Peter.Gau@nasdaq.com

-NDAQG-