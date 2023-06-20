SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a deadline is coming up on July 24th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares in excess of $200,000 of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) between February 17, 2021, and May 9, 2023, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 24, 2023. Those NASDAQ: CUTR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On May 24, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NASDAQ: CUTR against Cutera, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in Cutera’s internal control over financial reporting and that as a result of Defendant’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the company’s common stock, Cutera’s investors have suffered significant damages.

Those who purchased Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

