NASDAQ: GNOG Investor Notice: Lawsuit for Investors who hold Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed by investors of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) in connection with the proposed takeover Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. by DraftKings Inc.

Investors, who purchased shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) prior to August 8, 2021 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: GNOG shares, might have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.

On August 09, 2021, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG) announced that they have entered into an agreement for DraftKings to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming in an all-stock transaction that has an implied equity value of approximately $1.56 billion. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) stockholders are expected to receive a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ common stock for each share of GNOG common stock they hold.

According to the complaint the plaintiff seeks to get access to records regarding the takeover of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc by DraftKings Inc. The plaintiffs say that they need to review the documents to determine if there was any wrongdoing when Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc and its controlling stockholder agreed to the takeover by DraftKings Inc.

Those who hold shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

