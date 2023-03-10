NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted on March 10, 2023 in SVB Financial Group (Nasdaq: SIVB and SIVBP) at 08:35:18 Eastern Time for “news dissemination” from the company at a last sale price of $106.04 (Nasdaq: SIVB), and $15.23 (Nasdaq: SIVBP).

Trading will remain halted until SVB Financial Group has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.

