Nasdaq Iceland welcomes Kvika Bank to Nasdaq First North

Reykjavík, March 16, 2018 – Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Kvika banki hf., (shortname: KVIKA) commenced today on Nasdaq First North Iceland. Kvika banki belongs to the financial sector. It is the first company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland this year and the 11th company on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets*.

Kvika is a commercial bank, focusing on investment banking activities. The Bank operates four business segments, focusing on Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Corporate Banking and Capital Markets. Kvika provides businesses, investors and individuals with comprehensive investment banking and asset management services, as well as selected banking services. Kvika’s Asset Management has an established reputation and offers solutions covering all major asset classes, including fixed-income securities, equities, and alternative investments in both domestic and international markets. Kvika is a member of the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Kvika’s headquarters are in Reykjavík, Iceland. For more information, please visit www.kvika.is

“It is a great pleasure for us to be listed on Nasdaq First North in Iceland,” says Ármann Thorvaldsson CEO of Kvika bank. “It was a logical next step for us to list the bank as we have seen a great interest in the bank’s shares and our future plans. Nasdaq First North provides the company with the transparency, and liquidity needed for investors, both big and small, to trade effectively.”

“We sincerely welcome Kvika to Nasdaq First North,” says Pall Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. “Kvika’s listing is noteworthy as it is the first company to list on the Icelandic market this year, but also because it marks the first listing of an Icelandic bank since the financial crisis. Kvika is a very welcome addition to the growing First North market in Iceland. We look forward to working with the company and congratulate everyone at Kvika as well as its shareholders on the occasion.”

Kvika bank is the company’s Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility (MTF), operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,900 total listings with a market value of $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

