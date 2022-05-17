Nasdaq Launches Digital Education Program to Increase Knowledge of Equity Derivatives

Breaking News
  • Nasdaq Derivatives Academy is a digital learning program aimed toward a multitude of investor groups
  • Next step in Nasdaq’s efforts to educate investors and increase financial literacy

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of Nasdaq Derivatives Academy in the Nordics. The set of training programs, developed for Nasdaq by leading educational partners, addresses the growing interest among both investment professionals and retail investors to utilize equity derivatives and aims to increase knowledge about the opportunities and risks associated with trading the asset.

“Equity derivatives bring with them opportunities to manage risks and the possibility to generate returns in all market conditions, and we welcome Nasdaq’s initiative to spread more insights on how to trade these assets in a way that’s customized to both professional and less experienced investors,” says Niclas Egmar, Head of Equities Trading and Derivatives at SEB. “We look forward to continuing supporting Nasdaq on our joint ambition to increase knowledge of equity derivatives and the wider financial markets among investors.”

Nasdaq Derivatives Academy has been developed in close partnership with leading educational partners as well as Nordic market participants and offers three separate educational programs aimed at professional and private investors as well as risk, post-trade and compliance professionals. The private investor program is offered free of charge.

The fully digital educational programs are delivered by recognized professionals with many years of derivative trading experience, offering comprehensive knowledge and practical understanding across interactive lectures, real life case studies and downloadable resources. All participants will also receive a diploma certifying their skills after successfully finishing the program.

“As an operator of seven equity markets providing investors across northern Europe with transparent and open for all access to trading, Nasdaq is uniquely positioned to offer investors relevant and neutral knowledge about trading equity derivatives,” said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, Head of European Equites at Nasdaq. “While they could unlock new opportunities to generate returns, trading derivatives also requires an understanding of the complexity and risks involved, which is why we have developed Nasdaq Derivatives Academy.”

The launch of Nasdaq Derivatives Academy is the most recent step in Nasdaq’s journey to advance inclusive growth and prosperity by providing resources to underserved communities, making markets more accessible to all. In December 2021, Nasdaq announced a partnership with a number of local organizations across its European markets in order to enhance financial literacy among community groups where knowledge of investments traditionally is low. In 2019, Nasdaq launched OptionsPlay to educate Nordic investors on options trading.

Find out more and access Nasdaq Derivates Academy here. The private investor focused program is currently only available in Swedish, with all other programs taught in English.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson
+46 734496135
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

