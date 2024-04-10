STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of Nasdaq futures on the OMX Sweden Small Cap 30 ESG Responsible Index™ (Nasdaq: OMXSS30ESG™) (Bloomberg Ticker: OMXSMLGI).

With over 300 billion SEK in Assets under Management (AUM) of equity funds in Sweden that track the Swedish small cap market segment, this new futures solution offers an important development for asset managers, retail investors, and ETP issuers.

The Nasdaq futures solution makes it possible for investors to simplify their investment strategies and efficiently gain exposure to the Swedish small cap market. This is done by consolidating a diversified portfolio of small cap stocks into a single, easily tradeable instrument.

Additionally, the incorporated environmental, social and governance (ESG) screening criteria, as outlined in the Index methodology, enables investors to make decisions that may be aligned with positive societal and environmental outcomes. The futures on the small index segment can be used as instruments for cash management and hedging as well as in the creation and trading of ETPs and structured products.

“This is an excellent product that can be used in our long-only equity funds, as well as for hedging purposes in our absolute return funds,” said Marcus Plyhr, Portfolio Manager at Norron Asset Management. “With this innovative setup and great liquidity, we will be able to hedge our funds in a better way than through any other relevant product existing on the market.”

“We are very pleased to meet the strong market demand for an index future covering the Swedish small cap segment,” said Alessandro Romani, VP, Head of European Derivatives at Nasdaq. “The new index future offering is part of Nasdaq Europe’s strategy to support investors with a liquid and diversified product for the Nordic region combined with our strong commitment to ESG.”

Further information on Nasdaq futures on the OMX Sweden Small Cap 30 ESG Responsible™ Index can be found at Nasdaq ESG Derivatives.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Norron Asset Management

Norron is an entrepreneurial and fundamental Nordic active fund manager seeking to generate long term alpha within equities and fixed income. In order to optimize return for our investors, we follow strategies and investment philosophies based on four cornerstones: common sense, competence, accessibility and transparency. For more information visit www.norron.com.

