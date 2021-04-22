Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options (XND)

Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options (XND)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Nasdaq empowers Main Street investors to harness the Nasdaq-100 index through options

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of options on the Nasdaq-100® Micro Index (XND), which expands access for Main Street investors to the Nasdaq-100 index in a seamless and cost-efficient way. These new index options are now listed on the Nasdaq PHLX options exchange, and are available on many trading platforms that support index options.

The Nasdaq-100 is one of the world’s preeminent and increasingly popular large-cap growth indexes, with exposure to leading businesses that drive the economy across a broad swath of industries including technology, health care, and consumer staples. As the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) continues to outperform the market, the notional size of NDX index options often outsize the reach of individual investors. Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options address this by representing 1/100th the full value of the Nasdaq-100 Index, providing investors with a lower notional entry point. This enables Main Street investors to mitigate risk and enhance the yield of the Nasdaq-100 with a new, cost-effective tradable instrument.

“Option investor engagement is at an important inflection point, with newer participants embracing the options market like never before,” said Greg Ferrari, Vice President and Head of U.S. Options for Nasdaq. “The Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options address this evolving demographic by providing individual investors with a more precise and manageable way to access innovative Nasdaq-100 companies. Our work continues to encourage broader participation in the market and helps investors recognize the benefits that exist when utilizing index options in a portfolio.”

Upon initial launch, Nasdaq-100® Micro Index Options are available for monthly expirations, with weekly expirations set to launch later next month. Additional expiries, including long-term equity anticipation securities (LEAPS) as well as Monday and Wednesday weekly expiries, will be added per customer demand. Index options serve a valuable role for options investors, with the main benefits being cash-settlement, European-style expiration, and favorable tax treatment.

The Nasdaq-100 Index landscape is one of the most liquid index ecosystems in the world and supports liquid futures, options, ETFs, ETF options, index options, index funds, variable and fixed insurance products, and structured products. In total, NDX gained in value by more than 40% last year, with the notional value of all financial instruments that follow the index exceeding $1 trillion.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts

Matthew Sheahan
(212) 231-5945
[email protected]

Ryan Wells
(646) 648-3887
[email protected]

NDAQO

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.