Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq Primary in Partnership with Onbrane

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of Nasdaq Primary, helping companies digitalize the process of raising debt capital by bringing all market actors together on one platform. The product is launched in partnership with Onbrane, a European fintech company focused on producing sustainable and innovative solutions for the debt market leveraging web-based technology.

Nasdaq Primary is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that provides all debt market participants with a comprehensive platform to structure, negotiate, issue, and invest in short-term debt instruments. Through the partnership, Onbrane operates as a technology fabric providing an innovative and flexible way of connecting counterparties and enabling the negotiation and issuance of debt in a standardized format, thereby potentially reaching deals faster and more securely by avoiding manual data entries.

“The global debt markets are undergoing a paradigm shift where automated technical solutions are being introduced to support efficiency. We look forward to boosting this shift by combining Onbrane’s platform with Nasdaq’s extensive experience in building market solutions. We believe this partnership could benefit all market participants,” said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, Vice President and Head of European Debt Listings and Sustainable Bonds at Nasdaq.

Onbrane is a France-headquartered service provider and a leader in the digitalization of the primary debt market. Onbrane counts as clients some of the largest public and private issuers in Europe, including prominent banks, brokers, and asset managers.

“Onbrane’s purpose is to help build a better, more sustainable primary debt market. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Nasdaq to do so. In addition to sharing the same passion for technology, Nasdaq and Onbrane share the same commitment and focus on bringing innovative technology to the debt market. We are very excited to partner with Nasdaq to provide the global primary debt market with a market infrastructure that answers today’s growing demand for efficiency, security compliance and sustainability,” said Pascal Lauffer Onbrane co-founder and CEO.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Onbrane

Onbrane is a multi-product debt market platform provider that brings together issuers, intermediaries and investors globally, providing market processes with efficiency, transparency, and security from pre-trade to debt distribution.

Founded 4 years ago, the company digitalizes the negotiation and issuance of standardized to semi-standardized debt products, covering the needs of public, private, and financial institutions.

To learn more about the company, visit www.onbrane.com or follow LinkedIn.

