NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), an enterprise software provider and marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock for executives, employees, shareholders, and investors announced today that the company has acquired VC Experts’ private company data products. The transaction and strategic partnership will accelerate NPM’s mission to be the leading provider of private market infrastructure, trading technology, and critical, institutional-grade data.

The database includes comprehensive, difficult to source information on approximately 15,000 of the world’s most innovative private companies at various stages of growth. It incorporates financing details, valuations, share prices, board profiles, and other investor information key to investing in the secondary market. The acquisition provides NPM with a decade of company and transaction data points sourced from nearly 125,000 federal and state filings including legal documentation which will create transparency and provide insights essential to private market investors. The company’s acquisition of VC Experts’ database closed on December 29, 2022.

As an industry-leading provider in the secondary market, NPM has executed more than $43 billion in transactional value across over 600 company-sponsored liquidity programs for venture-backed private companies as well as 160,000 individual shareholders and investors. By combining the company’s decade of private market transaction data with the recently acquired data from VC Experts, NPM plans to build the most comprehensive and powerful data source in the private markets.

“Accurate and actionable trading and valuation data is vital to unlocking liquidity in the private markets. Together with our existing database, this acquisition will allow us to fast-track our strategy to meet the urgent data needs of clients,” said Eric Folkemer, President and Chief Operating Officer of NPM.

NPM deploys enterprise software to help banks and brokers scale their private company franchises. Its platform offers sophisticated technology for shareholders and accredited investors to efficiently trade private company stock. Whether an emerging-growth or mature corporation, private company leadership teams use NPM to facilitate liquidity programs and secondary transactions for employees and other shareholders to sell their equity holdings and introduce new participants to their investor pools.

Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, institutional, and retail clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM’s product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., SVB, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Allen & Company. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

VC Experts provides consultative valuation and data services to private capital markets participants. The company conducts exhaustive analyses of state and regulatory filings on private company financings which broadens transparency for venture capital primary and secondary transactions. VC Experts is also co-founder of the Prime Unicorn Index, the venture capital industry’s first benchmark targeting U.S. domiciled companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more.

