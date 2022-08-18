Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nasdaq Private Market Adds Jonathan Yam as Chief Technology Officer

Nasdaq Private Market Adds Jonathan Yam as Chief Technology Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Nasdaq Private Market Adds Jonathan Yam as Chief Technology Officer

Jonathan Yam, Nasdaq Private Market Chief Technology Officer
Jonathan Yam, Nasdaq Private Market Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), an industry pioneer and a leading marketplace for the efficient trading of private company stock for employees, institutional investors, and other shareholders, announced today that the company has hired Jonathan Yam as its Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Mr. Yam will lead software development and infrastructure globally, effective immediately. He will be based in the company’s New York office, and report to Eric Folkemer, President and Chief Operating Officer of NPM.

NPM has partnered with some of the fastest-growing, venture-backed private companies on more than 600 company-sponsored programs, facilitating $43 billion in secondary liquidity for 160,000 individual stakeholders. At NPM, Mr. Yam will continue the expansion of the technology team by recruiting developers, operations professionals, and data scientists, who will help support the company’s ability to deploy transformative trading technology that offers global connectivity for financial services providers through a common marketplace. “We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to NPM,” commented Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of NPM. “His extensive engineering experience will accelerate the development of our world-class platform and help us achieve our mission to bring trust, transparency, and liquidity to the private markets.”

Mr. Yam has more than 20 years of financial technology and engineering experience. Prior to joining NPM, he was Head of Exchange Engineering at Coinbase, where he led the engineering organization responsible for the Coinbase Exchange and spearheaded the architecture of its next generation platform. Mr. Yam managed the day-to-day technical operations of the company’s U.S. spot exchange and scaled its trading systems for the needs of cryptocurrency investors. Previously, he was Head of Technology Development at IEX, where he was responsible for the exchange trading systems. Mr. Yam was also a Director and Global Head of Client Connectivity and Market Data at Citi. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at RBC Capital Markets as a Director and the Head of Development for the company’s THOR smart order router. Mr. Yam spent an additional six years at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers, where he was a Vice President within the algorithmic trading technology unit. He earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University.

“We are excited to welcome Jonathan to NPM,” said Mr. Folkemer. “He will scale our technology division and systems to serve the needs of private market clients and address the evolving market structure. By leveraging his years of engineering and senior management experience at fintech firms and on Wall Street, we believe that Jonathan will help us fast-track our innovation agenda as we push into new products and client segments.”

About Nasdaq Private Market
Nasdaq Private Market operates a proprietary, quality secondary marketplace and acts as a premier liquidity provider for private company trading and transactions. Through innovative technology and an experienced capital markets team, NPM supports the needs of corporate, retail, and institutional clients. Founded in 2013, the company provides solutions for private companies throughout each stage of their pre-IPO lifecycle. NPM’s product specialists facilitate private company stock transactions including tender offers, auctions, investor block trades, company-directed windows of liquidity, and pre-direct listing continuous trading. NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner, and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Nasdaq Private Market is an independent company and joint venture with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Inc., SVB, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Allen & Company.

Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

Please read these important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaimer/

NPM Media Contacts

Amanda Gold (New York) – Amanda.Gold@npm.com
Adam Pratt (San Francisco) – Adam.Pratt@npm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89fa2efe-d00c-47d7-86f6-9d9af5802063

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.