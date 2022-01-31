Breaking News
Nasdaq Recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Assessment of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

HRC Recognizes Nasdaq in 2022 Corporate Equality Index

For the fourth consecutive year, Nasdaq was recognized as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nasdaq today announced its inclusion in the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), receiving a perfect score for the fourth consecutive year in recognition of its inclusive workplace. The CEI is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

The 2022 CEI noted Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+-inclusive policies and practices for the company’s employees including its non-discrimination workplace protections, same-sex and transgender-inclusive health care benefits, and the resources offered by The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq), Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+ employee network. In addition, the CEI also highlighted Nasdaq’s on-going support of and engagement with the LGBTQ+ community, noting the company’s Pride Month programming, which includes its annual LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference.

“Nasdaq is proud to be recognized by the HRC for our continued efforts to sustain an inclusive workplace for our LGBTQ+ colleagues,” said Rich Taylor, Senior Vice President, People Experience & Diversity at Nasdaq. “I have a deep appreciation for the contributions our LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies have made to drive Nasdaq forward, both as a leading technology company serving the financial system, and as a workplace community where everyone can succeed.”

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Nasdaq for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

